NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has barricaded himself inside a home near Dr. D.B. Boulevard in North Nashville.

Metro police told News 2 they were trying to arrest the man on outstanding warrants when he ran inside.

As of 9:45 p.m., there was a heavy police presence as authorities tried to persuade the man to come outside.

Neither his identity nor what he is charged was immediately known.

Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.