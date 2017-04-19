Soldier killed in Black Hawk crash identified as Chapel Hill native

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (WKRN) – The officer killed in a Black Hawk helicopter crash in Maryland Monday has been identified as a native of Chapel Hill, Tennessee.

Spc. Jeremy Darrell Tomlin, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene on a golf course in Leonardtown, Maryland, about 60 miles southeast of Washington around 1:30 p.m.

Two other officers were injured in the crash. Chief Warrant Officer Christopher Nicholas and Capt. Terikazu Onada remain in a Baltimore hospital in critical condition.

All three were assigned to the 12th Aviation Battalion stationed at Fort Velvoir, Virginia. The Army initially reported Tomlin was from Chapel Hill, North Carolina but issued a clarification early Wednesday morning.

At the time of the crash, three UH-60 Black Hawks were conducting routine training, Army officials said. Only one helicopter was involved. No one else was hurt, officials said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.