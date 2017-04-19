Predators reward fans’ loyalty with 1st shot to buy tickets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators are just one win away to moving on to Round 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs and the team continues to reward their fans with the first chance of buying tickets.

One big advantage the hometown team has is their so-called seventh man, which not only includes fans, but also the noise and the atmosphere they create supporting the Predators.

“All of a sudden, everyone will claim to be at that clinching game,” Predators CEO Sean Henry said. “Everyone will claim they were here in overtime the other night and that is what you want – the Music City miracle. I did not even live in Nashville and I tell people I was there – you know that’s what you want.”

As a reward for that loyalty, a policy was implemented four years ago that gives Preds’ fans the first shot at tickets.

“There is a lot of misnomer with our ticket policy and how mean we are to other cities,” Henry said. “It has nothing to do with the other cities. It is kind of like our team. It’s about giving our city, our fans the first opportunity and the last opportunity to buy tickets, to get in here and create the special environment that we just talked about, but it’s about growing the gold. It’s not about keeping X color out and our fans have responded.”

The Nashville Predators faceoff against the Blackhawks for Game 4 of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs Thursday night at the Bridgestone Arena.

The puck drops at 7 p.m.