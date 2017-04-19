Predators pro shop offers all kinds of apparel to show Smashville pride

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – We’re about 24 hours away from Game 4 in the first round of the Stanley cup Playoffs.

If the Predators beat the Blackhawks one more time, they move on to Round 2.

Since they’re doing well this year, we were wondering if more people were showing their Smashville pride, so we went to the Pro Shop at Bridgestone Arena.

They have everything you need form T-shirts, hats, commemorative pucks, and collector’s items. Team jerseys emblazoned with the names of your favorite players are also available.

John Donvito, retail provider, told News 2 the biggest sellers right now are the player T-shirts.

“Those are the big things right now, your favorite guys’ shirt. You want to wear it on your back proudly,” he told News 2. “A lot of folks have jerseys and jerseys continue to be one of the best things we sell, but anytime you can get your player T-shirts, people love that.”

Donvito said they also have T-shirts featuring the slogan “STAND WITH US,” which has become the team’s motto over the past few year during the playoffs.

“We have some hooded sweatshirts that feature that, so we always promote those and have as many fans as possible to wear that,” he said.

Donvito also told News 2 there’s no shortage of supply. The store will be open Wednesday until 7 p.m. and Thursday ahead of and during the game, which begins at 7 p.m.

Preds Pro Shop Apparel View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN)