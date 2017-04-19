Police investigate attempted break-in at South Nashville tobacco store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating an attempted break-in at a South Nashville tobacco and beer store early Wednesday morning.

It happened at the Discount Tobacco and Beer, located at 4037 Nolensville Pike, around 4 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 someone threw a rock through the front window but was unable to enter the store due to security bars.

A security alarm likely scared the suspect off since no one was found at the scene when police arrived.

It is unknown if anything was taken from the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.