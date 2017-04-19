Police: Franklin man threatens driver after windshield spray hits car

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Franklin man is out on bond after a road rage incident with a knife landed him in jail for aggravated assault.

According to police, an officer came upon a disturbance in front of a church on Oak Meadow Drive around 4:40 p.m. on April 13.

After looking into the matter, authorities say the incident began near Centennial High School when John Hunsinger reportedly became upset when another driver’s rear windshield sprayer sprayed his car.

The 56-year-old is accused of holding up a knife and threatening the people inside the other car before following them to Oak Meadow Drive where he blocked the victim’s car and approached it.

A press release states that’s when the officer pulled up and intervened.

Hunsinger is charged with aggravated assault and is currently frr on $7,500 bond. He’s due in court April 27.

If convicted, Hunsinger faces up to six years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.