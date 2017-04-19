Pilot killed in Black Hawk crash identified as Chapel Hill native

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (WKRN) – The officer killed in a Black Hawk helicopter crash in Maryland Monday has been identified as a native of Chapel Hill, Tennessee.

Spc. Jeremy Darrell Tomlin, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene on a golf course in Leonardtown, Maryland, about 60 miles southeast of Washington around 1:30 p.m.

Two other officers were injured in the crash. Chief Warrant Officer Christopher Nicholas and Capt. Terikazu Onada remain in a Baltimore hospital in critical condition.

All three were assigned to the 12th Aviation Battalion stationed at Fort Velvoir, Virginia.

At the time of the crash, three UH-60 Black Hawks were conducting routine training, Army officials said. Only one helicopter was involved. No one else was hurt, officials said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.