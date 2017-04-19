‘Over the Edge’ event helps raise money for Big Brothers, Big Sisters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A fun, attention-getting event not only appeals to daredevils, but also helps raise money for Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee.

For a $1,000 donation, you can participate in the nonprofit’s “Over the Edge” event and rappel down the 269-foot tall Omni Hotel in downtown Nashville Friday.

News 2 spoke with the CEO of the nonprofit who said he has seen the difference the program can make first hand.

“One of our board members who was a little brother 40 years ago – his dad left at a young age – got a big brother who was an airline pilot, stuck with him through the years, he went to Vanderbilt, Notre Dame Law School and he’s been very successful here,” Carlyle Caroll said.

Organizers told News 2 they are saving a few spots for people who walk by the Omni on Friday and decide they want to rappel.

This year’s event will also feature a party in the street with a DJ, food trucks and a rock climbing wall.

For more information on Big Brothers, Big Sisters, visit their website.