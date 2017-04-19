Nashville businesses show Preds fever during playoff run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As the Nashville Predators get closer to advancing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, local businesses are getting in on Preds fever.

Along with many other businesses, Jackalope Brewing Company has been hanging “Stand With Us” banners outside in support of the Predators.

The original banner was stolen Saturday night after the Preds shut out the Blackhawks 5-0.

Jackalope President Steve Wright says he can’t be certain it was a Blackhawks fan, but he has a feeling.

“Well we certainly know it’s not a Nashville fan,” said Wright. “Nobody in Nashville would ever do that.”

The Nashville Predators Foundation stepped up to donate a new banner, which is already hanging outside the brewery.

Wright says he’s proud to hang the banner outside his small business.

“We’re really excited that we have the opportunity to cheer them on on the ice. And they support us by having our beer in the stadium,” Wright said.

The Predators also partner with Project 615 to sell locally-made t-shirts at the arena. Co-owner Matt Blinco says they’re excited to partner with the Predators.

“It’s been great to see our shirts being sold in Bridgestone Arena, and having them support what we do as well,” said Blinco.

A big seller lately are the “Beat Chicago” shirts, which only become more popular with each victory over the Blackhawks.

“People in Chicago, Blackhawks fans thought it was kind of a joke,” Blinco said. “They were writing on Instagram, ‘Hey, that’s kind of funny. Good try, but we’re gonna win this series.’ But here we are, looking good.”

Project 615 is releasing a new playoff-inspired shirt on Friday, which reads “Keep Nashville Bearded,” referring to the players’ playoff beards.