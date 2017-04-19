Mother of Columbine shooter speaks in Nashville on suicide prevention

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thursday will mark 18 years since the shooting at Columbine High School.

The mother of Dylan Klebold, one of the shooters was in Nashville Wednesday to talk about suicide prevention.

More than 44,000 people die every day by taking their own lives.

Sue Klebold spoke at Trevecca Community Church and told parents what to look for in their children’s rooms that might be a sign they need help.

“I have come to believe that, as parents, we need to listen more thoroughly, to listen better, to know that love is not enough necessarily to protect someone that we love,” she said. “And that children can be good at hiding things, especially their own pain when they’re suffering.”

Klebold noted that suicidal thoughts are not a sign of weakness but a call for help.

Anyone thinking of suicide is urged to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.