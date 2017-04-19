Little league baseball diamonds damaged by Tuesday’s heavy winds

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Strong winds on Tuesday took a swing at a Middle Tennessee baseball complex hours before little leaguers were set to play ball.

For generations, families have been making memories at the Donelson Baseball Rotary Park on Old Hickory Boulevard.

“These parks molded a lot of kids. It is a real community asset,” said Allen Shrum, a 12-and-under baseball coach.

Dugout roofs were ripped off, scoreboards snapped at the ground and poles holding up backstops twisted like stitches on a baseball.

“I’ve never seen this damage and I’ve been at this park for 35 years.”

Donelson Baseball Board President Brad King was there when the storm hit.

“It was just raining sheets,” he said.

Luckily, the games had already been cancelled earlier in the day.

“We try to make the call as early as we can but sometimes you can’t predict a storm,” said King.

Most of the damage to the fields and tree removal will be covered by insurance, but the board president told News 2 their priority is getting the fences rebuilt for ball this weekend.

Tree crews had already begun clearing paths by Wednesday morning.

King is confident the park will be up and running again soon.

“I said the park threw 65 yesterday, three days rest and we will be back,” he said.

The park is run by volunteers and King says that will not slow them down.

“We maintain the fields; maintain the park,” he said.

Shrum said the park has built the community so he knows the community will help rebuild the park.

“I hate that for the park but they’ll get it all fixed and we will be playing ball as soon as they are ready,” explained Shrum.

King said companies have already begun asking what materials need to be donated.

He plans to have the fences rebuilt and teams playing again by Friday.

Strong storms on April 18 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Donelson (Photo: WKRN) T Top Airfield in Eagleville, Tennessee (Courtesy: Gail Franks) The Reserve at Stone Hall, Hermitage (Courtesy: Rob and Teresa McGaughey) The Reserve at Stone Hall, Hermitage (Courtesy: Rob and Teresa McGaughey) The Reserve at Stone Hall, Hermitage (Courtesy: Rob and Teresa McGaughey) Hermitage Hills (Courtesy: Rhonda Pennington) East Ridge and Willard drives in South Nashville (Courtesy: iReport2 Network) East Ridge and Willard drives in South Nashville (Courtesy: iReport2 Network) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) Green Hills near Lipscomb University (Courtesy: iReport2) Green Hills near Lipscomb University (Courtesy: iReport2) Green Hills near Lipscomb University (Courtesy: iReport2) Green Hills near Lipscomb University (Courtesy: iReport2) (Courtesy: Wilson County EMA) (Courtesy: Wilson County EMA) Donelson baseball park (Courtesy: Mike and Joyce Shrieve) Donelson baseball park (Courtesy: Mike and Joyce Shrieve) Donelson baseball park (Courtesy: Mike and Joyce Shrieve) Donelson baseball park (Courtesy: Mike and Joyce Shrieve) (Courtesy: Apex Works)