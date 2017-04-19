Lebanon man arrested on child, statutory rape charges

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 55-year-old man was arrested and charged with aggravated statutory rape and rape of a child on Monday.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said Jeremy Durham Jr’s arrest comes after the mother of the victims reported allegations of sex abuse.

Authorities say the investigation involved both interviews with several people and the collection of evidence.

“This was a very trying case for our investigators as it involves children,” said Sheriff Robert Bryan. “This is an ongoing investigation and we feel that once it is completed, that there will be more charges coming against Mr. Durham. I commend our investigators for all of the hard work that they put in this case.”

Durham is currently being held in the Wilson County jail without bond. His initial court appearance is June 14.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation, please contact the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-444-1412.