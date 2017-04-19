Large amounts of drugs seized, man arrested in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two search warrants were executed Wednesday in a drug-related investigation in Wilson County.

The Lebanon Police Department says they worked along the sheriff’s office to search the homes on Cleveland Avenue and W. High Street.

Three vehicles were seized along with over $6,000 in cash and large amounts of prescription drugs, marijuana, cocaine, heroin, and 5 weapons—two of which authorities say were stolen.

Geary Jackson Sr, 61, both the owner of the Cleveland Avenue home and target of the investigation, was arrested. His charges will soon be present to the grand jury.