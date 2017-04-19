La Vergne police search for 3 in 2 separate Walmart cases

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in La Vergne are searching for three people wanted in two separate cases involving Walmart. See photos below the story.

In the first case, two men are accused of passing a large amount of counterfeit money at the business. Police say they were seen leaving in a silver or light-colored SUV.

In the second case, a woman’s identity is wanted so she can be questioned in numerous fraud cases in Middle Tennessee at Walmart. She was seen leaving the area in a dark colored SUV.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Hudgens at 615-287-8748 or 615-793-7744.

