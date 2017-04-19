Kentucky troopers seize more than 75 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

KUTTAWA, Ky. (WKRN) – Troopers with the Kentucky State Police seized more than 75 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Tuesday.

The KSP stopped the vehicle near mile marker 47 in Lyon County.

During a search of the vehicle, troopers located marijuana edibles as well as over 75 pounds of high grade marijuana.

Michael Wilson, 37, of Edmonds, Washington was booked in the Caldwell County jail and charged with felony marijuana trafficking.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kentucky State Police at 270-856-3721.