Karl Dean speaks at Nashville event on gubernatorial race

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The election of Tennessee’s next governor isn’t until November 2018, but the race has already begun.

Democratic candidate and former Nashville mayor Karl Dean spoke Wednesday in Nashville to the Society of Professional Journalists.

He was asked about how he would work with a republican-controlled state legislature, if elected governor.

“I think a democrat would probably be in the same position that Governor Haslam has been in. It would be difficult, there would be challenges, but to me, I think the key thing is to look for common ground, to reach out to people, try to find areas that you can agree on,” Dean replied.

He continued, “Obviously you don’t violate your core principles, you don’t walk away from what you believe in, but government only works when you find areas in which everyone can agree to move forward on.”

The journalists who sponsored the event will host republican candidate and Knoxville business-man Randy Boyd for a q-and-a session on May 10.