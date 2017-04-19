Fundraiser aims to help survivors of deadly Henry County fire

PARIS, Tenn. (WKRN) – Paris, Tennessee, is home to the world famous fish fry, but on Thursday it’s all about the barbecue for a good cause.

After a deadly fire earlier this month killed 5 members of the Pollack family, Henry County is doing their part to help the survivors.

Jimmy and Carrie Pollack were killed, along with three of their children, 3-year-old Callie Pollack, 4-year-old Ivy Pollack, and 14-year-old Jimmy Pollack Jr. Two other children, 13-year-old Lily Pollack and her 8-year-old sister Rose were able to escape the home.

A fundraiser is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the county fairgrounds.

They’ll be serving ribeye and chicken sandwich meals that cost $8 each. There are over 1,300 pre-orders already. You can also call 731-363-4445 to schedule a delivery.

The county sheriff says the outpouring of help is overwhelming. Donations have come from around the nation.

