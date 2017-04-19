Former NFL player Aaron Hernandez kills himself in prison

BOSTON (WKRN) – Former New England Patriot and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez committed suicide in prison Wednesday morning, according to the Massachusetts Department of Correction. He was 27.

According to a statement for the Department of Correction, the former New England Patriot star was discovered hanging in his cell at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley Massachusetts at approximately 3:05 a.m.

Authorities tried to revive the former New England Patriots tight end, and he was pronounced dead at UMass Memorial – HealthAlliance Hospital in Leominster at 4:07 a.m.

“Mr. Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population unit,” the statement said. “Mr. Hernandez hanged himself utilizing a bedsheet that he attached to his cell window. Mr. Hernandez also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items.” State police are investigating and his family has been notified. Hernandez was serving a life sentence for the unrelated 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd. He was acquitted Friday in a 2012 double slaying prosecutors said was fueled by his anger over a drink spilled at a nightclub This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.