Family of Mayor David McCullough thanks community for support

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The family of Cheatham County mayor David McCullough is thanking the community who rallied around him, and them, in his final days.

McCullough died Tuesday after a two-year battle with cancer. He wasn’t just the mayor but also a pastor and example to all who crossed his path. He even delivered blood to different areas of the state for the Red Cross.

His wife of 31 years says he left without regrets or unfinished business.

“David McCullough was a man who lived. He lived life to its fullest in everything he did,” she said.

“People trusted him for that leadership because they knew he would not only get the job done but do it well, do it right, do it with truth,” said his daughter, Elizabeth Strunk.

Funeral services are being held Saturday at Pegram Church of Christ. Visitation starts at noon with the funeral to follow at 2 p.m.