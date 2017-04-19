Details emerge in case of former Tennessee officer pawning department guns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – More details are known about a former Tennessee police officer accused of pawning two of his department-issued guns.

Robert Jason Gann was indicted on charges of theft and official misconduct, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Mo’s Pawn shop in Lawrenceburg knows Gann well. The store owner, Michael Moore, told News 2 on several occasions the former Waynesboro police officer pawned his guns there.

“Good customer, yes.”

He said typically Gann picked the guns back up before the 60-day agreement was up, but he didn’t do with one.

“It was a glock, model 23,” Moore explained, saying they sold it after running a background check. “We just type in the serial number and it tells us if it’s stolen or not stolen or ok to sell.”

The shop followed protocol not knowing that the gun had been issued to Gann from the police department.

“We checked the gun twice and neither time it came back stolen,” said Moore.

Chief Walter Smith with the Waynesboro Police Department added, “Mo’s didn’t, they did nothing wrong.”

Gann didn’t work under Chief Smith’s administration.

“He worked here a couple of years, no nothing on his record and was a great officer,” he said.

However, the chief is the one that discovered Gann’s back-up weapon missing in an inventory check more than 2 years later.

“It wasn’t a thorough inventory the first time and we, after going through it getting ready to do it a second time, we realized it wasn’t very thorough.”

It was a mistake that has the chief implementing new rules.

“It was a learning curve, especially for a new chief. We kind of changed our protocol on that and started doing our inventories very thorough to know what we have here and to know what we don’t have,” he explained.

Now he just hopes the gun didn’t end up in the wrong hands.

“I really don’t know as far as who it’s in the hand of. I’d like to know, but again that’s why we turned it over to TBI for their resources.”

The pawn shop said they gave Gann $250 for the gun.

He took a job with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department before this information got out, but the sheriff says he resigned in January. Gann has now been indicted on four counts of official misconduct. He was arrested Monday.