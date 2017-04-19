David Chase cleared of charges after March arrest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville real estate developer David Chase is now cleared of all criminal charges for the first time in five years.

Chase was facing charges that stem from an incident last month when Metro police say he was in possession of a gun while intoxicated. Witnesses reportedly told officers he reached for the gun during a fight at a Nashville bar.

On Wednesday, at the request of the state, charges were dismissed.

In the past, Chase has also been charged with domestic violence and public intoxication. Last week, he pleaded to reckless endangerment for a 2012 incident, avoiding trial.

His attorney released a statement, stating he did not believe Chase would receive a fair trial because of media coverage and sharing Chase is relieved to put these matters behind him.