Amish in Lawrence County robbed at gunpoint; Suspect at large

ETHRIDGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Lawrence County are investigating two robberies involving people of the Amish community.

Both robberies happened Monday and involved a truck blocking the roadway so the Amish’s horses and buggies could not pass.

Deputies said a passenger armed with a handgun got out of the truck and demanded money in both incidents.

In the first robbery, which happened in the area of Yoder Road, the victim was robbed for $100.

In the second incident, in the area of Oaks Road, deputies said a shot was fired as the Amish fled in their buggy.

No injuries were reported in either armed robbery.

The suspect’s truck is described as a late 90s or early 2000 model Ford F-150. The suspects were wearing masks at the time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department at 931-762-3626 or 931-762-1608.