Why Has It Been So Wet?

Yesterday’s storms were bitter sweet. Sweet, because we helped out our 4 inch rainfall deficit for the year and pollen levels dropped. However, downpours in parts of Williamson and Hickman did produce areas of flooding. In addition, the evening commute was anything but smooth.

More storms are on the way today and a majority of the week, including the first half of the weekend. Afternoon rain is being caused by a stationary front that is sprawled out across Tennessee. This acts as a focus to aid in the development of tall cumulus clouds. Furthermore, instability and high amounts of humidity ring out the clouds, in turn, creating lots of rain in a short period of time. Depending on how the front lines up, that will dictate where the heaviest rain will fall.

Overall, be prepared for another slow commute heading home, have your umbrella handy, and be aware of possible flooding. If you see high water covering a roadway, turn around and take an alternative route. You never know how deep the water really is. It only takes 12 inches of standing water to stall a vehicle.

Wednesday will still feature some wet weather, but not as widespread. We take a break Thursday ahead of two more fronts that will bring in more storms Friday to Saturday.

