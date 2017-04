SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Shelbyville are searching for a man wanted on several active arrest warrants.

Billy Dykes is charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault and violation of order of protection.

He’s believed to be armed and dangerous. Police also say he has made specific threats toward law enforcements.

If you know the whereabouts of Dykes please call the Shelbyville Police Department at 931-684-5811.