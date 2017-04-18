Owner offers $1,000 reward after Cricket Wireless robbed

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – The owner of a Cricket Wireless store is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of an armed robber.

According to Metro police, the store at 1019 Gallatin Pike South in Madison was robbed around 6 p.m. Monday.

Surveillance pictures emailed to News 2 by the store owner show a man holding a gun in his left hand.

He is wearing a black and white jacket and black pants.

It was not immediately known what was stolen from the store.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.