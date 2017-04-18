National investigations group searches for Tennessee trafficking victim

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A nationwide group that searches for victims of human trafficking, specifically children, is searching for a local teen.

Brezhae Castleman, 17, was last seen on June 25, 2015 in Shelbyville getting into a red or maroon vehicle. Police believe she could be a victim of child sex trafficking.

The Center for Search and Investigations (CFSI) spent time Tuesday afternoon passing out flyers and going door to door looking for her.

“This is what works,” said CFSI CEO Melissa Miles. “The physical part of it, going door to door, having boots on the ground is the most effective.”

Miles says law enforcement doesn’t always have the resources to go door-to-door.

“We’re able to go into the neighborhoods and businesses and able to raise awareness where law enforcement may not be able to all the time,” Miles told News 2.

CFSI said they received a tip that Castleman was spotted at an apartment complex in East Nashville. So three group members, all women, asked residents there if they knew Brezhae.

“It’s all about two words: found safe,” said Dawn McQueeny, the state coordinator for Tennessee. “Our goal is to find them and bring them back home.”

CFSI is a non-profit organizations, completely comprised of volunteers. They’re in all 52 states and in five countries.

They provide all their services pro-bono but a parental intake form must be filled out by the parent or legal guardian. The child also must have an open case with local law enforcement.

So far, CFSI has a 100 percent success rate. They have found every child they’ve ever looked for, which is a total of 1,310 children found.

Miles took off work to travel the country with CFSI. She’s from Utah but traveled to Tennessee and other states to work her group’s open cases.

“The program works,” she said. “We don’t have volunteers in every city but that’s why I’m travelling. Knowing that this program works and applying pressure.”

CFSI is looking for volunteers in Tennessee, including Nashville. Click here to apply.

If you have seen Brezhae, please contact the Shelbyville Police Department at 931-684-5811 or 1-800-TBI-FIND. You can also reach out to CFSI at 615-546-9478.