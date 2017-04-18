NAACP gives update on investigation into Jocques Clemmons’ death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville branch of the NAACP will give an update on a deadly officer-involved shooting on Tuesday morning.

A news conference will be held at 10 a.m. News 2 will livestream the event.

Jocques Clemmons was shot and killed at the Cayce Homes in February by Metro police Officer Joshua Lippert.

The district attorney’s office says it continues to work with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and has asked for a follow-up to the investigation. That process could take up to two weeks.

The NAACP was founded in 1909 and is the nation’s oldest and largest non-partisan civil rights organization.

