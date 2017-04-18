Metro Council approves zoning change to pave way for sidewalks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Council voted Tuesday night to change zoning in some neighborhoods to pave the way for more sidewalks.

The extent of the sidewalk shortage in Nashville is staggering.

Only about 19 percent of the city’s streets have them, and we’re missing roughly 1,900 miles of sidewalks.

Supporters of more sidewalks say that’s partly because developers weren’t required to construct sidewalks in front of new, single-family homes.

The zoning change changes that, forcing builders to add sidewalks. In some cases, developers can instead pay an in-lieu contribution fee to the city, which will go toward adding sidewalks.

The requirement is applicable in the Urban Zoning Overlay, which includes downtown Nashville and several other neighborhoods.