Man arrested for indecent exposure in downtown Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man accused of indecent exposure has been released from jail after he was arrested Monday in downtown Franklin.

Police were called to the 400 block of Main Street around 11:30 a.m. to investigate a report of a man touching himself inappropriately inside his vehicle.

Responding officer determined the report was accurate and arrested 34-year-old Cosme Villa-Gonzalez for indecent exposure.

He was released on a $2,500 bond and is due in court next Thursday afternoon.

Police are now working to determine if Villa-Gonzalez or his black Ford F-150 pickup are connected to other cases.

Anyone with information is asked to call Franklin police at 615-794-2513.