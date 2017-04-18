Lebanon man accused of holding another man hostage inside home

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 39-year-old Lebanon man was arrested Tuesday afternoon and accused of holding another man hostage.

According to a press release, the victim—a 27-year-old man—told police Andrew Gibbs entered the home on Trust Road and began arguing with him.

Gibbs reportedly refused to let the victim leave, fired two shots inside, and threatened he would shoot him if police arrived.

And once officers got there, Gibbs allegedly told the other man to come outside and pretend like they were fighting and act like nothing happened, again threatening to shoot him if he didn’t comply.

Gibbs was transported to Wilson County jail and charged with especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and theft of property.

Lebanon police say during the search of the home, a handgun was recovered and it was identified as being a stolen.

No one was injured. A motive for the situation wasn’t immediately known.