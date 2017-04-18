Hale Moss, better known as ‘Mr. Wilson County Fair,’ dies after stroke

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hale Moss, better known in the community as “Mr. Wilson County Fair” has died.

Moss, a longtime businessman who ran the Moss Florist and Garden Center in Mt. Juliet, passed away Monday night after suffering a stroke as he was going into the Wilson County Commission meeting.

For 36 years, Moss was also the face, voice and organizer of the annual Wilson County State Fair. The event is the largest fair in the state and draws hundreds of thousands of people each August.

Wilson County Fair Manager Helen McPeak told News 2 Moss was at the fairgrounds located on the edge of Lebanon nearly every day leading up to his untimely death.

“He was even here Sunday for the first Easter service in the new Exposition Center on the fairgrounds,” she said.

McPeak indicated his funeral service would be at the same building next Monday at 3 p.m.

Moss was 68.