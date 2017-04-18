Gunman wanted after robbing cell phone store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for the gunman who robbed a cell phone store Saturday morning.

According to a release, the unidentified man entered the Wireless Z on Dickerson Pike just after 11:30 a.m. and demanded money at gunpoint.

The man fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say the suspect has a slender build and is believed to be in his early 20s.

He was last seen wearing a white ball cap with his hair pulled up in a ponytail.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

Police are also investigating another cell phone store armed robbery that occurred Monday night. It is unclear if the two are related.