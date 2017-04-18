Flash Flood Warning issued for Davidson, Williamson counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Flash Flood Warning was issued Tuesday evening for Davidson and Williamson counties after scattered storms brought heavy rains.

Weather officials say the radar indicates more showers and isolated storms could bring additional rainfall through the night.

The warning is in effect until 11 p.m. in Davidson and 11:15 p.m. in Williamson. Visit wkrn.com/alerts for the latest weather advisories.

So far from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., the National Weather Service says several locations along and south of Interstate 65 and the Interstate 24 split received anywhere from 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain.

Several reports of street flooding came in from various locations as well, and an additional 0.5 to 1 inch of rain could fall. Drivers are urged to turn around; don’t drown.

Sewanee, Tennessee, in Franklin County also experienced flash flooding due to the rain with what appeared to be a small mudslide on Highway 41A.