Cheatham County mayor dies after battling cancer for second time

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Cheatham County Mayor David McCullough passed away Tuesday after battling cancer for a second time.

McCullough was first diagnosed in the summer of 2015 and had spent about a year in remission before being diagnosed with a rare, aggressive form of abdomen cancer earlier this year.

He spent six years in the county courthouse serving the people of Cheatham County. He was also a pastor for more than 30 years.

McCullough leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

Arrangements have not been made.