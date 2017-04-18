Carjacked vehicle with no driver involved in crash that damaged several parked cars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two crashes within minutes of one another on a Midtown street early Tuesday morning damaged an estimated eight parked cars.

It happened along West Grove Avenue near Wedgewood Avenue.

Metro police said the second of those crashes involved a vehicle stolen during a nearby carjacking a short time earlier.

No one was in the car at the time of that crash leading investigators to believe it had been ditched.

According to neighbors, the initial crash was caused by a driver who accidentally slammed into several of the parked vehicles.

“A truck had wrecked into five cars here prior and while we were talking with the police, another driverless car came down the hill and wrecked into some cars at the bottom of the hill,” explained Lee Moneta-Koehler, who had two cars damaged.

He continued, “[Police] had their search lights on, driving around the neighborhood, trying to see if anyone had jumped out and run off.”

Police said the woman who was carjacked was not hurt.

No arrests have been made.