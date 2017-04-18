Brenda Gilmore says she’s running for State Senate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – State Representative Brenda Gilmore announced Tuesday she is running for the 19th State Senatorial District.

“Now, more than ever, we need leaders with a longstanding record of giving back, listening to responding to constituents’ concerns,” Gilmore said.

She continued, “I go to work every day and listen to the concern and frustrations of our citizens. I have been blessed with the opportunity to actually respond and make a real difference. It would be my honor to continue giving back to this community.”

While serving in the State House, she has advocated for Ban the Box, which provides those convicted of a crime with equal opportunity to work once they have fully served their time and paid their debt back to society.

Rep. Gilmore has also worked to secure fair share of land grant funding for Tennessee State University and worked on approving the noise wall on Highway 65 North.

In addition to her legislative service, Gilmore serves on numerous boards and organizations, presently acting as Vice President of NAACP Nashville, President of the National Hook Up of Black Women, and President of the Minerva Foundation.

“I will continue the fight to raise up everyone in our community, from women and children to the disadvantaged and those struggling to make ends meet,” said Gilmore.