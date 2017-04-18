Billboards with accused killer’s face now up in Nashville as search expands

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The search for the man accused of shooting and killing 74-year-old Robert Godwin continues and it has expanded to a much larger area.

Steve Stephens is the man accused of killing Robert Godwin before uploading the graphic video to Facebook.

Authorities say Stephens could be anywhere. His last known location was near Erie, Pennsylvania, when police pinged his cell phone off a nearby tower Sunday.

RELATED: ‘Only Steve knows’: Police baffled by Facebook video killing

While there have been no sightings of Stephens in Nashville, or Tennessee, his face can now be seen on billboards.

Stephens is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about where he might be, call police immediately.