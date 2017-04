NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An adult and juvenile were shot Monday night in the Talbot’s Corner neighborhood of Nashville.

Metro police said it happened outside the Fallbrook Apartments on Dellway Villa Road off Dickerson Pike.

The child was transported to Vanderbilt University Children’s Hospital. The adult was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center. Neither of their conditions was immediately known, and their identities have not been released.

Police said a youth minister was requested.