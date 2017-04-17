Wife says husband killed in officer-involved shooting was shot in head

WHITE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The widow of a Clarksville man killed in last week’s White County officer-involved shooting said her husband died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Michael Zennie Dial II, 33, was found dead after a crash Thursday afternoon following a police chase from DeKalb County into White County.

During the 17-mile chase, Dial is accused of ramming several police law enforcement vehicles. Three officers were injured and taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

When the tires on Dial’s pickup truck flattened and items starting falling from an attached trailer, the TBI said one officer with the Sparta Police Department and one deputy with the White County Sheriff’s Office fired shots at the truck in an attempt to get it to stop.

That’s when Dial’s truck went off the road, down an embankment and stopped in a tree line. Dial was pronounced dead.

His wife, Robyn Spainhoward, said she spoke with the Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday.

“He was shot in the head and that’s what killed him,” Spainhoward said of the conversation.

Spainhoward said her husband was in DeKalb County to set up for a flea market, but she was not sure what led up to the chase.

“Why fire shots? Why shoot?” Spainhoward said. “Don’t they have those things they throw down, they have nails in to pop your tires? Why would they have to shoot him?”

The TBI has not released Dial’s official cause of death.