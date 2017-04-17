Titans officially release cornerback Jason McCourty

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Days after cornerback Jason McCourty tweeted that he was no longer a Titan, the team confirmed the news on Monday.

McCourty played eight seasons with the team.

“I have a ton of respect for Jason and what he has meant for this team and accomplished in our community in his eight years with the Titans,” General Manager Jon Robinson said.

He continued, “He is a true professional and a leader for his group and for the team. We wish him nothing but the best moving forward. Ultimately, we did what was best for both sides. We talked about having him back this season, but neither side could find the right solution, so we are each going our different ways. I want to thank him on behalf of the organization for his time here in Tennessee.”

A three-time captain, McCourty started 90 games with the Titans. He also totaled 431 tackles, one sack, nine tackles for loss, 91 passes defensed, six forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries in 108 games played.

McCourty earned the team’s “Walter Payton Man of the Year” honors in 2014 and the “Ed Block Courage” award last season.