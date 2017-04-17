Scattered storms lead to flash flooding in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Scattered storms moved through Middle Tennessee on Monday and caused flash flooding in Franklin.

Reports of the flooding started rolling in after 5:30 p.m. at the Factory at Franklin, where one woman captured a photo of a police officer helping a woman after her car became stuck in thigh-high water.

A woman’s home on Hillsboro Road near Franklin High School was also surrounded by water after the heavy rain.

A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for the area until at least 7:30 p.m. Click here to see the latest weather alerts.

At this time, there are no reports of any injuries or serious problems caused by the flooding.