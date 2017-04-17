Registered sex offender arrested at Nashville church before Easter service

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A registered sex offender was arrested at a Nashville church on Sunday just before an Easter service.

According to an arrest affidavit, Metro police got word that William Frankenbach was at Christ the Cathedral Church on Belmont Boulevard.

The 38-year-old allegedly had an outstanding warrant for violating sex offender registry requirements and is prohibited from being around children.

The arresting officer wrote in an affidavit that Frankenbach was standing in the corner of the sanctuary, out of view of most people, while many children and teens were present.

Frankenbach was convicted in 2014 of sexual solicitation of a minor.

He faces two felony charges for failing to possess identification as a sex offender and unlawfully occupying property near children.

His first court appearance was set for Wednesday.