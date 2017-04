WEST MEADE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The American Red Cross is assisting at least two families who were displaced after a fire at a West Meade apartment complex early Monday morning.

It happened at the Hillmeade Apartments around 2 a.m.

Officials told News 2 a resident smelled smoke and was able to escape and call for help.

The fire damaged two apartment units.

Firefighters think an electrical problem may have caused the fire.

No injuries were reported.