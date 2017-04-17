Predators play 1st home game of series Monday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Predators have returned home from Chicago and will play the first game of the series Monday night at Bridgestone Arena.

The hometown team has shut out the Blackhawks in both games of the series.

The Predators returned home Sunday afternoon to fans anxiously waiting to greet them.

“Our fans are just unbelievable,” head coach Peter Laviolette said. “The support they’ve given us all year, and the playoffs, is just amazing to me.”

Ahead of Monday night’s game at the downtown arena, food trucks will be set up on the plaza, along with a zombonie for fans to pose on.

There’s also a Blackhawks-themed car fans can smash.

Game 3 starts at 8:30 p.m.

