Predators’ organist says his job is the best in ‘entire world’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Kyle Hankins, better known as Krazy Kyle, has a special job at the Bridgestone Arena – he’s the man behind the organ at every Predators home game.

“It’s the best job in the whole entire world,” he told News 2. “That’s what it is, you use your musical skills. I do stuff that’s exciting, maybe fun, off-center a little bit, but just try to make people stay engaged during the hockey game and that is what it’s all about.”

Not only does he have the “best job in the world,” but Krazy Kyle also has the perfect view of the game and is surrounded by fans during all three periods.

“Where I’m at, I’m on the north side of the arena and I’m right behind Pekka Rinne for two of his periods. [It’s] absolutely fantastic. The playoff run, here’s a special to be here with the team and see what they’re doing. Anytime you can go to a playoff it’s unbelievable. The intensity of the crowd, the volume, everything is so charged and dynamic. Probably the best place to be,” he said.

Kyle said he often gets requests from fans and he tries to fill as many of those as he possibly can.

“People yell at me requests, people send me tweets. I try to squeeze in as many requests as possible,” he said.

The Nashville Predators take on the Blackhawks in Game 3 at the Bridgestone Arena Monday at 8:30 p.m.