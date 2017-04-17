Neighbors on edge after weekend carjacking, robbery in Edgehill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There’s new information Monday in a carjacking and robbery from over the weekend. It happened in the 1500 block of Villa Place in the Edgehill neighborhood.

The victim, who asked News 2 not to revel his identity, told News 2 he got a call Monday from police saying they found his 2006 Volvo S40.

He is now waiting to learn how badly the suspects damaged his car but is grateful to be alive.

Neighbors say the news of Saturday’s crime spread quickly through the Edgehill area. They told News 2 they are concerned crime is a growing problem.

“In the past month, I have heard of probably four different incidents, of people being robbed on this street,” said Vanessa Schilling, who lives near where the carjacking and robbery happened.

One of the victims told News 2 he was sitting on his front porch with a friend when two people who appeared to be teenagers started charging at them. One of the suspects had a gun and pointed it at the man, telling him not to do anything stupid.

The victim told News 2 one of the suspects continued to hold the two at gunpoint while the other made sure the keys worked in the car.

People who live and work in the area told News 2 they are hearing more instances of crime reported in the community.

“We work at Vandy and there has been an increase in crime, carjackings, things like that have been happening a lot more than before,” said Sripalla Varam, a researcher at Vanderbilt University.

Vanderbilt campus police believe this incident is related to another attempted carjacking that happened earlier in the evening at 17th Avenue South and Horton Avenue.

Police say in that case, the two teens were unsuccessful in stealing the car.