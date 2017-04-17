Nashville has more apartments under construction than anywhere else

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – New apartments are transforming neighborhoods across Nashville, and according to stats from MPF Research, an apartment data tracking company, there are more apartments under construction in Nashville than anywhere else in the U.S.

Since the supply is so great, it could mean incentives for you. For example, you could live rent-free for a period of time. More new construction means more empty apartments, and since landlords want to fill those spaces, it might give you more negotiating power as a tenant.

According to the latest numbers on RentJungle.com, renters are paying an average of $1420 a month for an apartment in Nashville.

Data on that site also shows the average apartment rent over the past 6 months in Nashville has decreased by about $17.

The most expensive Nashville neighborhoods are Green Hills, Hillsboro West End, and Germantown, and the least expensive apartments are in South Inglewood, Hermitage Hills, and Glencliff.

