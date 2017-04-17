MTSU student charged with animal cruelty after Snapchat video

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A student at Middle Tennessee State University is now facing animal cruelty charges after a Snapchat video surfaced of a puppy being hit.

Police confirmed to News 2 Monday a warrant was obtained for Shalom Alvarez, 21.

The Snapchat video was reported sometime last week, prompting an investigation from both the Murfreesboro Police Department and Rutherford County PAWS.

The investigation led to Alvarez and his former teammate Justin Akins being dismissed from MTSU’s football team.

One reportedly took a video of the other hitting a puppy multiple times after it urinated on the floor. In the video, the puppy yelps each time it is hit.

The players apparently told coaches they were simply disciplining the puppy because it had urinated on the floor.

Details of Alvarez’s arrested weren’t immediately released.