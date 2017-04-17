Metro police search for burglar who targeted sleeping neighbors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least two homes were burglarized over the holiday weekend as homeowners slept inside.

The burglaries happened between 2 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. on Sunday on Alvin Sperry Road near the Wilson-Davidson County line.

“It is very quiet, very green, and very neighborly,” homeowner Barbara Edwards said. “We have lots of family in this area, and we never would have thought anything would happen.”

Edwards and her husband were asleep when someone got into their home using a key they found in one of the couple’s unlocked cars parked outside.

The burglar rummaged through items a few feet from where the couple slept, but they did not wake up.

“When I got up, I saw my purse was spilled out in one of the living room chairs,” she said. “We got to looking around and they hadn’t taken anything but a Bluetooth speaker and the keys to one of our cars.”

Down the street from the Edwards’ home, the burglar got into another neighbor’s home through an open window.

In that case, the homeowner woke up around 4 a.m. and saw a person walking to a four-door car down the street. The homeowner could not give a description since it was so dark.

When the man checked his house, he found that several items, including car keys, were gone, as well as an archery bow.

Metro police took fingerprints from both homes and are working to see if they match fingerprints already on file.

Edwards told News 2 that Sunday afternoon neighbors met to discuss starting a neighborhood watch group, social media page, and adding security to their properties.

“The material thing is not what bothers me,” Edwards explained. “It is just what could have happened.”

She continued, “Don’t be naïve. Make sure you lock your cars, have alarm systems, have a camera, have motion detectors for lights on the outside.”

Neighbors had motion activated lights and another neighbor was awoken by his dogs barking outside. Edwards said the responding police officer told her it may have kept the burglar from trying to break into those homes.

