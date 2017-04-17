Former Tenn. police officer accused of pawning department-issued guns

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former Tennessee police officer is accused of pawning two department-issued weapons.

Robert Jason Gann was indicted on charges of theft and official misconduct, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which confirmed it was investigating a missing firearm last week.

Agents began investigating Gann on Jan. 23. Since then, they reportedly developed information that he pawned two department-issued guns while working at the Waynesboro Police Department.

He allegedly pawned the weapons in Lawrenceburg on several occasions. The TBI says the final time he pawned a handgun, he didn’t pick it up and it was reportedly sold by the pawn shop.

According to a press release, Gann resigned from his job with the police department before information about the incident surfaced. He then took a job with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department.

The TBI says his he was fired when the sheriff’s department learned of the allegations against him.

On March 30, the Wayne County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging the Iron City man with one count of theft and four counts of official misconduct.

He was arrested Gann Monday and booked him into the Wayne County jail on $15,000 bond.